Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that it will participate March 2-4, 2020 in the Citi Global Property CEO Conference. The roundtable presentation by Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for 11:40 AM Eastern time on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 13, 2020 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

