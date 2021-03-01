Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present at Citi's 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced today that it will participate March 9-11, 2021 in the Citi Global Property CEO Conference. The roundtable presentation by Stephen J. Yalof, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for 7:30 AM Eastern time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 19, 2021 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 37 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.7 million square feet, leased to over 2,600 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

Contact:

Cyndi M. Holt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlets.com

