Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-844-492-3729 and request to join the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT Call.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from May 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on May 20, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529, replay access code #10153248. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through May 20, 2021.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

