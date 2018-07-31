Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE : SKT ) announced today that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 will be released Thursday, November 1, 2018 after the market close. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call on Friday, November 2, 2018, listeners should dial 1-877-277-5113, conference ID # 9369417.

Alternatively, a live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available from November 2 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m on November 9, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID # 9369417. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through November 9, 2018.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE : SKT ), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 188 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.









Contact: Jim Williams EVP and CFO (336) 834-6800 Jim.Williams@TangerOutlets.com Cyndi Holt Vice President of Investor Relations (336) 834-6892 Cyndi.Holt@TangerOutlets.com

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tangeroutlet.com

