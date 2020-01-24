Tanger Outlet Centers Schedules Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for Monday January 27, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2020 prior to the market open. The Company will host its conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should dial 1-877-277-5113, conference ID # 8599609.

A live audio webcast of this call will be available to the public on Tanger's Investor Relations website investors.tangeroutlets.com , hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. S&P Global Market Intelligence subscribers may also access the webcast via the database at https://marketintelligence.spglobal.com .

A telephone replay of the call will be available from January 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time through 11:59 p.m. on February 3, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, conference ID # 8599609. An online archive of the webcast will also be available through February 3, 2020.

The Company is releasing its financial results and outlook for 2020 earlier than its historical timing concurrently with an announcement today by S&P Dow Jones Indices that Tanger will be deleted from their S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® index prior to the market open on Monday, February 3, 2020 as part of its annual reconstitution.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 540 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact Information

Cyndi Holt Jim Williams VP, Investor Relations EVP & CFO 336-834-6892 336-834-6800 cyndi.holt@tangeroutlets.com jim.williams@tangeroutlets.com



Media Contact Information

Quentin Pell

VP, Corporate Communications and Enterprise Risk Management 336-834-6827

quentin.pell@tangeroutlets.com



SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

