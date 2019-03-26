Tanger Outlet Centers to Present at Cowen and Company 5th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York City

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that it will participate in the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. An audio web cast of the presentation may be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Thursday, April 11, 2019 and can also be accessed via the company's website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,000 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Contact: Cyndi M. Holt

Vice President, Investor Relations

(336) 834-6892

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

