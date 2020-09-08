Tanger Outlets and HeadCount Partner to Boost Voter Registration Ahead of 2020 Election

"Typically, HeadCount registers voters through music events and concerts," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Operating Officer of Tanger Outlets. "With most concerts cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we're glad to be able to do our part in supporting this important work by activating our open-air shopping centers for civic engagement."

Tanger will provide its shoppers with a quick and seamless voter registration process through its partnership with HeadCount. On Saturday, September 5, Tanger hosted voter registration stations at 24 of its open-air locations nationwide, guiding shoppers through the registration process in socially-distanced, outdoor areas.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tanger Outlets to get people registered to vote in time for the November election," said Andy Bernstein, Executive Director of HeadCount. "Tanger's national footprint will allow us to engage a broad number of potential voters and involve them in the political process."

To learn more about HeadCount and its mission, visit www.tangeroutlet.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 180 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About HeadCount

Since 2004, HeadCount has registered over 650,000 voters and worked with a long list of musicians and partners including Ariana Grande, JAY-Z, Beyonce, March for Our Lives, RuPaul's DragCon, MTV, and Dead & Company. With 40,000 volunteers, HeadCount ranks as one of the most active grassroots civic participation organizations in the United States.

