Tanger Outlets Appoints Leslie Swanson as Executive Vice President of Operations

"I am delighted to welcome Leslie to the team," said Mr. Yalof. "She is a proven team builder, revenue generator and thought leader. We look forward to benefiting from her experience in delivering top-line results and operational efficiencies while inspiring and empowering the teams she leads."

"I have always admired the Tanger brand and its leading position in the outlet industry," said Ms. Swanson. "I am excited to join the organization to help continue to build on Tanger's excellent platform. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity to realize additional growth and efficiencies."

Swanson brings over 25 years of experience in shopping center operations, management and marketing. Prior to joining Tanger, she served as Executive Vice President of Property Management for Simon Premium Outlets where she oversaw eight straight years of NOI growth and added 12 new and 15 expanded centers to that portfolio over the same period. She is a graduate of Illinois State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Public Relations and Organizational Communication Psychology.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

