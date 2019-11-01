Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To Experience The Joy Of Holiday Shopping With TangerSTYLE Happy Savings

From November 1 – 23, Tanger shoppers can find the best holiday looks, for everyone on their list, with special savings and coupons. Starting today, shoppers can access the deals before they shop at www.tangerstyle.com or on the Tanger mobile app. Get the first looks, best and biggest selection by shopping early – and save an extra 20% off with TangerSTYLE coupons.

"At Tanger Outlets, we take price out of the equation with our price match guarantee, giving customers the opportunity to shop early and save big for this holiday season," said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. "Our latest TangerSTYLE guide has everything our shoppers need to prepare for the holidays, from gifts to the trendiest fashions – all in one place."

TangerSTYLE's curated guide highlights the season's must-have gifts and wearable trends, including:

Show-Stopping Party Style – Get ready for the holiday season with chic, show-stopping looks that make a statement, to take you from an office party to an elegant soiree.

– Get ready for the holiday season with chic, show-stopping looks that make a statement, to take you from an office party to an elegant soiree. Cozied Up Family Time – Find everything cozy and cute at Tanger this holiday season. From faux fur vests for the kids to warm sweaters and shearling coats for mom and dad, Tanger has you covered for sweater weather.

– Find everything cozy and cute at Tanger this holiday season. From faux fur vests for the kids to warm sweaters and shearling coats for mom and dad, Tanger has you covered for sweater weather. Sparkle & Shine & Everything Fine – Accessorize your outfit with a little shine this season. From rhinestone earrings to chic heels, Tanger's holiday styles will turn heads whenever you walk through the door.

– Accessorize your outfit with a little shine this season. From rhinestone earrings to chic heels, Tanger's holiday styles will turn heads whenever you walk through the door. Adventure Awaits – Whether your winter adventures call for new gear or fashionable rugged looks, Tanger has you covered with the best deals on this season's trendiest outerwear.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,900 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million visitors annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

