Tanger Outlets Kicks Off The Holiday Season Early With Weekly Merry Sales

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is nearing and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is offering shoppers exclusive holiday sales and deals throughout the entire month of November. To meet the needs of customers this season, Tanger is enhancing holiday shopping by kicking off the season earlier than ever.

"The wellbeing of our customers and employees has been our main priority throughout the pandemic," said Steven B. Tanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. "This year, even though holiday shopping will look different than before, we still want our shoppers to have the most enjoyable and memorable shopping experiences at our open-air outlet centers."

From now until the end of November, Tanger is offering new ways for shoppers to save and to win special gifts while visiting Tanger's open-air centers. In addition to the exclusive holiday deals, Tanger will also offer an additional 20% off the low outlet prices at stores valid through November 25 as part of the TangerSTYLE holiday sales event.

November 9-15 : Spread GOODness this holiday season by supporting Tanger's partnership with Delivering Good, a non-profit whose mission is to help those in need through the gift of new products. Shoppers can purchase a stylish winter beanie and proceeds will support Delivering Good and families around the nation.

Spread GOODness this holiday season by supporting Tanger's partnership with Delivering Good, a non-profit whose mission is to help those in need through the gift of new products. Shoppers can purchase a stylish winter beanie and proceeds will support Delivering Good and families around the nation. November 16-22 : Shoppers visiting Tanger for the Pre-Thanksgiving Merry Sale can enter to win a $5,000 holiday shopping package.

Shoppers visiting Tanger for the Pre-Thanksgiving Merry Sale can enter to win a holiday shopping package. November 23-29 : Tanger will promote Super Sale Days throughout the entire week of Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6:00 am on the Friday after Thanksgiving and deep holiday deals will continue throughout the weekend.

"This year, we're offering exclusive deals earlier than ever, giving our shoppers more time to experience all the fun and savings that Tanger has to offer," said Stephen Yalof, President and COO of Tanger Outlets. "We've also expanded our services and will provide customers with three ways to shop – in-person shopping, curbside pick-up and our exclusive Virtual Shopper program – to make shopping even more convenient and safe this holiday season."

Also launching this week is Tanger's new virtual Santa experience. From November 13 through December 26, shoppers can schedule and customize a virtual visit with Santa from the comfort of their own home. The platform walks shoppers through a joyfully animated visit of Santa's North Pole workshop. All visitors to the virtual North Pole will receive a $10 Tanger Outlets gift card when presenting same-day receipts from any Tanger store of $50+.

For a complete list of holiday hours, exclusive deals and more information on the virtual Santa experience, please visit www.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

