Tangibly Launches, Offering World's First IP Management Platform to Transform Trade Secrets into Protected Assets

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangibly today announced the launch of the world's first end-to-end solution to manage enterprise trade secrets. Built by top IP, legal tech, and AI industry experts, Tangibly ensures that trade secrets are managed to a legally enforceable standard. The platform has a vital role to play in how enterprises protect trade secrets as a core element of their overall IP strategies.

Tangibly's platform enables businesses to operationalize trade secret protection policies with tools that elevate their trade secrets into protectable assets worldwide. Tangibly's software supports every type of trade secret, including technology know-how, proprietary code, business methods, financial models, and customer lists, to name a few.

"There's technology to protect nearly every other asset class, but there is still a major gap in tech for trade secrets," said Tangibly founder and CEO Tim Londergan, a longtime IP licensing executive and investor. "These are assets that significantly impact enterprise value. By ensuring that every aspect of trade secrets is protected to the highest legal standard, companies of every size can now mitigate IP risk and protect their competitive edge."

Tangibly is the first platform to comprehensively connect each of the key elements related to trade secrets, including people, contracts, and training tools, as well as the intellectual assets themselves. Architected to meet the highest standards of trade secret law, Tangibly allows companies in every industry to have a single source of truth for their trade secrets.

Mark Britton, Tangibly investor, former Expedia GC and Avvo Founder, offered this regarding the need for Tangibly: "Every company I've worked with has the same problem: Brilliant teams coming up with brilliant ideas that they can't patent. Through regulatory filings, investments, partnerships, whatever, these ideas regularly spill into the public domain with no structure, no protection. Tangibly changes this – their software keeps brilliant ideas where they belong - inside the brilliant companies that originated them."

Tangibly is partnering with multinational corporations and sophisticated start-ups throughout North America and Asia. Leading law firms such as DLA Piper and Ulmer are also piloting Tangibly for their clients and their firms' own use. The company has gained immediate market traction because it addresses important intellectual property (IP) trends, such as the fact that nearly half of the corporate executives now view trade secrets as *more* important than their patents and trademarks. Trade secret theft is also at an all-time high, reaching $500 Billion.

Founded by a world-class team of legal, business, and technology market leaders with over 100 years of combined experience, Tangibly is the world's first end-to-end solution to help manage enterprise trade secrets. Unlike patents, trademarks, and copyrights, which have a government registry to establish their authenticity, trade secrets require owners to execute certain best practices to ensure the asset is legally compliant. Tangibly makes this process easy and efficient. Built on AWS with best-in-class security, Tangibly's platform allows companies to protect their competitive edge by identifying, managing, and protecting their valuable trade secrets.

