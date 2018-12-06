Tango Card Names Kevin Riegelsberger as Independent Board Member

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card®, preferred partner in the B2B rewards and incentives industry, announced today that Kevin Riegelsberger, former Avalara President and Founder of Platinum/Epicor, joined Tango Card's board of directors. Kevin joins Tango Card's Board following a $35 million round of funding from FTV Capital in May, and his experience growing enterprise companies matches Tango Card's plans for product and market expansion.

Kevin Riegelsberger, Former Avalara president and founder of Platinum/Epicor, joins Tango Card as independent board member.

Tango Card is the largest independent provider of e-gift cards as B2B rewards and incentives – helping over 1,000 companies around the world drive engagement, participation, and loyalty. Tango Card's customer base and range of use cases has grown rapidly due to the company's desirable global catalog of digital rewards and their versatile product offering which includes both the secure and scalable Rewards as a Service (RaaS®) API and self-serve portal called Rewards Genius™. Tango Card has also expanded its offices in both Seattle and Boise and is evaluating further geographical expansion.

"When we closed our growth financing in May of this year, we added two very strong partners from FTV to our board of directors, Chris Winship and Rob Anderson," Tango Card's founder and CEO David Leeds said. "Chris and Rob bring a wealth of domain knowledge and expertise, as well as proven experience scaling high growth companies to our board. As we looked for an independent director, we focused on candidates with leadership experience and insight in managing rapid growth and we looked for someone with the ability and desire to dig in and challenge Tango Card," David added. "Kevin is a serial entrepreneur with an impressive and relevant background. I believe Kevin is just the right person and am happy that Kevin believes Tango Card is the right company to share his time, wisdom, and insight with," David concludes.

"I was attracted to Tango Card because of the innovative, leading platform the company has built, the tremendous market opportunity in the B2B digital incentive industry, and the vision and high quality execution capabilities of the Tango Card team," Mr. Riegelsberger says. "I look forward to contributing at the board level to help the company continue to accelerate its growth as well as the opportunity to learn about a fascinating industry."

