Tango Launches Chrome Extension to Automate Process Documentation

Tango's free-to-use product is a Chrome Extension that automatically creates written, step-by-step how-to guides in real-time without the need for video recording. Users complete their process in the browser while Tango transcribes actions, URLs, and screenshots. The resulting how-to guide can be easily pasted or exported to commonly used knowledge bases and learning management systems.

Organizations use Tango to onboard and train new hires, establish and share standard operating procedures, create customer-facing help docs, and circulate product release updates. Early beta customers noticed accelerated ramp times for new employees, productivity gains, and improved asynchronous communication in a remote work environment.



"Today marks an important milestone towards realizing a future of work where tribal knowledge is accessible and pervasive within organizations," said Ken Babcock, co-founder and CEO of Tango. "At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, team leaders struggled to encourage knowledge-sharing and bring new hires up to speed. Tango eliminates that pain by providing visibility into processes and workflows critical to business operations."



"Our technology is built for the modern workplace," said Brian Shultz, co-founder and CTO of Tango. "The rise in adoption of browser-based applications makes Tango an essential part of a team's training toolkit. There's never been a more urgent time to succinctly share and consume knowledge asynchronously. This directly influenced the design and delivery of our product."



Tango is now publicly available in the Chrome Web Store for the first time since the company was founded in 2020. Customers can download the browser extension for free starting today. To learn more about Tango, visit ProductHunt.com or https://www.tango.us .



About Tango

Tango is the only workflow intelligence platform that celebrates how work gets done. Tango provides technology to help teams learn from their top performers, all in the flow of work. Tango's Chrome Extension auto-captures workflow best practices to help teams onboard new hires, coach employees, and facilitate process improvement.

Media Contact:

Kristen Gauthier,

[email protected],

929-367-8993

SOURCE Tango

Related Links

https://www.tango.us

