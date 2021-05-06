Tango Live-Streaming Community to Raise Medical Donations and Support COVID-19 Relief In India

"Live-streaming has become the next digital economy and we are grateful to be able to support people globally in more ways than we could have imagined. Our unique gifting experience via mobile micro-transactions helped facilitate this special campaign," says Uri Raz, CEO of Tango.

It is not uncommon for Tango's broadcasters to utilize their platform and raise awareness of non-profit events, charities, or those in need of financial aid during their live streams, particularly over the last year.

Recently, one of Tango's broadcasters brought attention to a member of her Tango community in need of medical treatments they couldn't afford. They decided to join together and live-stream to raise awareness to their viewers, ultimately raising the money needed for their treatments.

"We thought about how we could use the platform in the best way. We chose a member of the community that needed our help, we did a live stream together and helped him reach a bigger audience on the platform. This way they were getting thousands of viewers which translated into many donations," says one of the organizers. "It was a beautiful event to be a part of."

About Tango Me

Tango is a leading global live streaming platform that empowers content creation, social connections, and fan monetization in real-time. Our vision is to bring to life a new Creators economy that enables anyone to engage with their supporters live and earn money through micro-transactions. Since launching in 2009 as the world's first video messenger and developing breakthrough video technologies since, Tango has over 450 million downloads by users in over 190 countries. Tango is privately owned and is based in San Francisco.

