Tangram Flex, Inc. Contributes to Resilient-EGI Phase 2 as part of IS4S Team

DAYTON, Ohio, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc., a Dayton, Ohio based software company delivering rapid integration with confidence, announces its participation in the Resilient-Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (R-EGI) Phase 2 program as part of the Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) Team. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) recently awarded Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) a $95M Phase 2 other transaction agreement (OTA) for the R-EGI development and prototype program, a vendor-neutral open architecture for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions.

Tangram Flex is providing leadership for the R-EGI software application integration team, establishing DevSecOps governance, MBSE integration, and test orchestration.

"The Phase 2 team is using model-based systems engineering to define an entire PNT ecosystem that AFLCMC will own," said IS4S vice president John Larson. "Tangram Flex capabilities around Component Software Integration, DevSecOps, and Modular Open Systems Approaches are a critical capability addition to our R-EGI Phase 2 team."

"We are excited to join the R-EGI team with IS4S," said Ricky Peters, Tangram Flex CEO. "This is in perfect alignment with our commitment to integrate software intensive systems quickly and with confidence."

Tangram Flex addresses the challenges of security, speed, and safety in reconfiguring critical systems to meet dynamic mission needs. The Tangram Flex team combines engineering expertise with its Component Software Integration Platform (CSIP) product, Tangram Pro™, to equip customers with a digital engineering approach and toolset for enduring success.

About IS4S

IS4S is a small business that provides a wide range of engineering and management solutions to government, military, and commercial customers. Founded in 2008, IS4S specializes in PNT, missile system engineering, energetic research and development, and other innovative technologies.

About Tangram Flex

Tangram Flex simplifies software integration for mission-critical defense systems. Our team combines engineering expertise with our Component Software Integration Platform (CSIP) product, Tangram Pro™, to arm engineers with customized toolkits for meeting mission needs. Our staff has experience from DoD, Fortune 50 companies, and innovative software startups.

For additional inquiries related to this release or other Tangram Flex requests, please contact Liz Grauel: [email protected]

SOURCE Tangram Flex

Related Links

https://tangramflex.com/

