Tanium Recognized for its Strong Company Culture on FORTUNE's List of the "100 Best Medium Workplaces"

The results found that Tanium ranked highly with its employees in the categories of co-worker trust and teamwork, dedication to customer success, ability to make an impact, and pride in the company. In addition, many employees cited the company's team-oriented culture, its passionate and talented people, and transparency from leadership as major benefits of working at Tanium. The company also gives all employees equity, rewards performance that aligns with the values, and is committed to offering ways for employees to give back in service to their communities.

"Tanium has been on a mission to give the world's largest enterprise and government organizations the unique power to secure, control and manage millions of endpoints across the enterprise," said Tanium CEO and co-founder Orion Hindawi. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized among the great companies on the FORTUNE list based on feedback from our employees."

"It's our dedication to this mission, our customers, and each other that makes our company special, and is the driving force behind our continued growth and success," continued Hindawi. "We've embedded teamwork, trust, transparency, and agility into our culture, creating an environment where employees feel empowered to make a difference for our customers and the company. "

"This an exciting day for us at Tanium as we celebrate being named one of FORTUNE's 100 Best Medium Workplaces," said Bina Chaurasia, Chief People Officer at Tanium. "Recognition as a great place to work is a tremendous achievement for our employees. We know that people come to work at Tanium and stay here because they are inspired by our mission and want to be part of our culture in which teamwork, integrity, and an unstoppable spirit make up our core values."

Tanium continues to be in a position of strength uncommon for companies in the security and IT space and earlier this fall raised $200 million at a $6.5 billion valuation. As of January 31, 2018 (fiscal year end 2017), billings grew by well over 60%, while Annual Recurring Revenue was up over 80% from the prior year. Net renewal rates for the largely subscription-based business were in excess of 150%, highlighting the value proposition for customers as well as the team's dedication to customer success.

"When it comes to revenue growth and innovation, the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces continue to outperform their peers making these companies more competitive and helping them secure their position in the marketplace," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "What these companies do differently than their peers is that they offer a great workplace for all employees, regardless of role or personal traits."

Tanium currently employs over 800 employees globally and continues to hire around the world. They are looking for smart and tenacious people who are inspired by the values and mission to help some of the world's largest enterprises achieve business resilience. For more information on the open roles at Tanium, please visit the careers page.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 112,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

About Tanium

Tanium provides organizations with a single point of visibility and control to secure and manage technology systems at massive scale enterprise-wide. The Tanium platform enables business resilience to ensure the technology powering businesses today can adapt to disruption. Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated enterprises including half of the Fortune 100, most of the top retailers and financial institutions, and the United States Armed Forces rely on Tanium for business resilience. Tanium was recently ranked fourth on the Forbes list of "Top 100 Private Companies In Cloud Computing For 2018." Visit us at www.tanium.com or follow us on Twitter at @Tanium.

