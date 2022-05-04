Tanker Aircraft Market Size to Grow by USD 37.82 billion | Increase in Combat Aircraft Procurement to Drive Growth | Technavio

The tanker aircraft market covers the following areas:

Tanker Aircraft Market Sizing

Tanker Aircraft Market Forecast

Tanker Aircraft Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increase in combat aircraft procurement driving the tanker aircraft market growth. Most countries are focusing on improving their military capabilities. For instance, in February 2021, the F-35A aircraft was inducted into BAE Systems Australia's (BAESA) maintenance depot as part of the next major milestone in the Joint Strike Fighter Program. Moreover, 12 countries have committed to ordering the F-35 joint strike fighter aircraft either as formal partner nations or through foreign military sales. Thus, the demand for tanker aircraft will increase owing to the increased demand for refueling these combat aircraft, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

High installation and maintenance costs are challenging the tanker aircraft market growth. Air-to-air refueling is a strategic imperative for military aircraft groups. The high installation cost of aerial refueling systems prevents their adoption in many countries. For instance, the cost of manufacturing and installing the Multipoint Refueling System (MPRS) per aircraft is expected to range from USD 5 million to USD 6 million, with 6,000-7,000 labor hours. Such factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research and development of advanced military aircraft platforms will drive the tanker aircraft market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The US is the key country for the tanker aircraft market in North America. Key market players are Lockheed Martin Corp., Boeing Co., PJSC United Aircraft Corp., Bombardier Inc., NorthStar engineering Co., and others. The US Air Force is planning to replace approximately 30% of its aging fleet of KC-135 aerial refueling tankers. Currently, they have about 396 KC-135 aircraft in service in the region. In 2011, the Department of Defense (DOD) awarded the Boeing Company a contract worth about $ 35 billion to build and deliver 179 new KC-46A aerial refueling tankers.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd.

of (Holdings) Ltd. Northrop Grumman Corp.

Northstar

Protankgrup

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Safran SA

Serco Group Plc

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

United Aircraft Corp.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Tanker Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., Northstar, Protankgrup, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran SA, Serco Group Plc, Thales Group, The Boeing Co., United Aircraft Corp., and Eaton Corp. Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

