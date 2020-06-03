Tannic Acid Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 4.4% by 2024 Top Players: Silvateam S.p.A. & Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Tannic Acid Market estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.4% for the duration of 2019-2024. The tannic acid is a particular formula of tannin. It officially comprises 10 galley (3, 4, 5-trihydroxyphenyl) units nearby a center of glucose. It is taken out from Chinese gallnuts. The product is in powder form having yellow to light brown color. It is having no odor, but have very sour test so that the lips pucker.

This acid extensively utilized in the field of mechanical manufacturing, colorants business, medicines manufacturing, foodstuff manufacturing, process of beer brewing and saccharification etc. and performs an important part in the process. It is also utilized in electroplating, tanning, chemicals and textile mordant & preservatives. Similarly, it is also utilized in pharmaceuticals, oil & gas manufacturing.

Tannic acid is resulting from tannins which are taken out from amount of plant life. This acid is one of the maximum strong anti-oxidants existing through the world. It is taken out from Tara pods, gallnuts and others. It is harsh in nature and have widespread uses in medicinal manufacturing. Its own possessions of antiviral and antimicrobial due to which it discovers use in manufacturing of medicines and foodstuff. It is utilized such as the preserving item in foodstuff & beverages. Similarly, tannic acid discovers immense use in the business of leather, because it is utilized in leather industry for tanning.

Drivers

The healing possessions of tannic acid are being progressively exploited by the pharmacological business. It is utilized such as detoxifying mediator in grouping with magnesium or else actuated charcoal. Likewise it is useful in treating cuts and burns. Due to these profits, the market for tannins is expected to observe substantial CAGR during the period of forecast. Tannins are frequently utilized by way of clarifying mediator, in the manufacturing process of food items, also during the preparation of beer and juices. It is too utilized such as the aroma complex in juices and soft drinks. Tannins existing in grapes are of the maximum important use, because it naturally performances such as clarifying mediator in the preparation of wines. Due to these reasons, this acid discovers extraordinary use in the manufacturing of foodstuff items. Because of this the market for tannic acid is likely to show strong development during the period of forecast.

Please click here to download the sample pdf and find more details on "Global Tannic Acid Market" Report 2028.

Restraints

Greater content of tannic acid in foodstuff items is dangerous for the ingestion. This could hamper the development of the market during the period of forecast. Similarly, instable prices of it too possibly hinder the transactions of this acid in the market.

Classification

The global market of Tannic Acid can be classified by Application, Product, and Region. By Application, it can be classified as: Textile & Leather, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives, Industrial Auxiliaries, Cosmetic and Skin Care, Dye Additives, Chemical Intermediates and Others. By Product, it can be classified as: Food Grade, Technical Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid.

Regional Lookout

By Region the global market of Tannic Acid can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Between these provinces, the market for it in Europe and North America is likely to lead by way of comparatively greater share of volume and greater price. Similarly, Asia Pacific grasps comparatively greater share of price. India and China is likely to dictate the market for this acid in Asia Pacific all through the period of forecast.

Likewise the Latin America is projected to take the substantial share of price in the market for tannic acid, because this province responsible for a major ingesting of tannic acid. The Middle East & African market for tannic acid is likely to increase by comparatively low-slung CAGR during the period of forecast.

Companies

Some of the important companies for Tannic Acid Market are: Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Silva team S.p.A., Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd., Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Nanjing Long yuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory, Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd ., Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd. Additional notable companies are: Nutragreen Biotechnology Co., Tannin Corporation, Triveni Chemicals, Ajinomoto, Parchem, Amruta Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA.

Access 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Tannic Acid Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/tannic-acid-market

Tannic acid is a specific form of tannin that formally contains 10 galloyl (3,4,5-trihydroxyphenyl) units surrounding a glucose center. Tannic acid is used in chemicals, tanning, textile mordants and fixatives, and electroplating. It has also been used in pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industry. The analysts forecast the global tannic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tannic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tannic acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, the global tannic acid market is segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America . This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , etc.)

(U.S., , , etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Korea, Australia , Indonesia , Taiwan , Thailand , etc.)

( , , , Korea, , , , , etc.)

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia , Spain , etc.)

( , UK, , , , , etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( Turkey , Saudi Arabia , Iran , Egypt , Nigeria , UAE, Israel , South Africa , etc.)

& ( , , , , , UAE, , , etc.)

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Chile , Venezuela , Peru , etc.)

( , , , , , , etc.) On the basis of product, the global tannic acid market is segmented into:

Technical Grade Tannic Acid



Pharmaceutical Grade Tannic Acid



Food Grade Tannic Acid

Based on application, the tannic acid market is segmented into:

Chemical Intermediates



Food & Beverages



Industrial Auxiliaries



Oil & Gas



Pharmaceuticals



Textile & Leather

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global tannic acid market are:

Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.



Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.



Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd .



Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.



Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory



Silvateam S.p.A.



Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.



Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global tannic acid market.



To classify and forecast global tannic acid market based on region, product, and application.



To identify drivers and challenges for global tannic acid market.



To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global tannic acid market.



To conduct pricing analysis for global tannic acid market.



To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global tannic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

opportunities. Key target audience are: Manufacturers of tannic acid



Raw material suppliers



Market research and consulting firms



Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Organizations, forums and alliances related to tannic acid

Browse Latest Market Research Reports available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.