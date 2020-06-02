Tantus Technologies Supports D.C. Government with IT Staff Augmentation

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) today announced its recent Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract award to provide the District of Columbia (the "District") Information Technology (IT) Staff Augmentation and Support Services related to its Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning applications.

Under this contract, Tantus will provide staff augmentation support related to a financial system implementation in the following service areas: Project Management, Change Management, Technical, Functional, and Testing. The District benefits from Tantus' record of success and lessons learned from multiple, large-scale, Oracle Financials systems implementations across government agencies, including Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education (ED), Health and Human Services (HHS), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"We look forward to supporting the District," said Tantus CEO, Buck Keswani. "Our team is organized to provide the right balance of strong management disciplines at the program level and extensive technical and Oracle Financial Management domain expertise at the team level."

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus provides technology and business solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World Better," delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cyber Security. Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus realizes its core value of "Do the Right Thing" with a robust community service program focused on improving the lives of children and young women diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions.

