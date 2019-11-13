Tanvas Named a Cool Vendor in Display and Vision, 2019 by Gartner

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanvas, Inc. ( https://tanvas.co ), pioneers of surface haptics, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Display and Vision, 2019 report by Gartner, Inc.

According to the report, "Immersive experiences through virtual, augmented and mixed reality are evolving to support a more intuitive and ambient 'smart space.' TSPs driving the smart space evolution with innovative technologies and solutions should consider the three Cool Vendors in this document."

"The market for haptic technology is big and expanding as evidenced by the range of applications for automotive, consumer electronics, home automation and more," said Phill LoPresti, CEO of Tanvas. "We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner an acknowledgement that our TanvasTouch surface haptic technology is not only novel, but also a strategic differentiator for a broad range of OEMs and brands interested in programming textures and effects on touch-enabled displays, trackpads and soft surfaces. We look forward to innovating and enhancing our market position as we execute on a robust technology roadmap including the launch of our TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit later this year."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Display and Vision, 2019, Claire Wen et al., 19 September 2019

Subscribers may access the report here .

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tanvas, Inc.

Tanvas is pioneering the next generation of multi-touch haptic technology. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still a lifeless window to the digital world. TanvasTouch surface haptics add a new dimension of interaction by bringing software-defined textures and feelings to flat, physical surfaces. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across many applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. The company was spun out of Northwestern University and is headquartered in Chicago.

Media Contact:

Traci Hailpern

press@tanvas.co

SOURCE Tanvas, Inc.

Related Links

https://tanvas.co

