Tanya Tucker Launches Cosa Salvaje Tequila

Cosa Salvaje translates as "wild thing" in Spanish. "I used to be a wild thing , now I just drink a wild thing ! I truly love the taste of Cosa Salvaje and certainly wouldn't be partnering with it if it didn't pass my taste test. All my friends did a blind test with different tequilas and Cosa Salvaje was the hands down winner, so I know everyone else is going to enjoy it as much as I do. What's even more important to me is how the agave and distilling process is environmentally conscious, so we're taking care of our planet too," Tanya Tucker said.

Every Cosa Salvaje bottle is handmade out of recycled glass. "Cosa Salvaje bottles are truly a work of art and we're changing the face of the tequila drinking experience. Cosa Salvaje is smooth enough to sip and the taste is perfect for even non-tequila drinkers. We're ecstatic to be in business with a global icon like Tanya," CEO/Founder Elle France said.



At the age of 13, Tanya Tucker captured the attention of the world with her breakout hit "Delta Dawn," and soon became a household name as the youngest female to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. The headline, "You're Gonna Hear From Me," bolstered her into international stardom as she blazed a trail in entertainment as the original female country outlaw. Dubbed as the female Elvis, Tanya achieved mainstream chart-topping success over five decades with 15 No. 1 hits, 41 top 10 hits and 23 top 40 albums. A 10-time Grammy® nominee, Tanya's accolades include two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, three CMT Awards and the prestigious ACM Honors Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award.

To keep up with Tanya, visit TanyaTucker.com. For more information on Cosa Salvaje, visit CosaSalvajeTequila.com.

