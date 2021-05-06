Taos Air Returns With Nonstop Roundtrip Flights From Texas and California

TAOS, N.M., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Taos Air will restart its popular service offering direct flights to and from Austin–Bergstrom International, Dallas Love Field, Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles, and McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. Service resumes July 1, 2021, just in time for Texas and California-based travelers to enjoy the Rocky Mountain adventures in Taos, including many of Taos Ski Valley's newest summer activities. Once again, Taos Air will offer a private flight experience at the price of a commercial airline ticket.

Taos Air is the easiest route to the Rockies for visitors from Texas and California. Prices are affordable and competitive, yet the travel experience is much more convenient than traditional commercial flights because of the ease of parking, simplified check-in, and reduced airport congestion that comes with a boutique charter service. Taos Air also offsets 100 percent of its carbon impact, making it the world's first carbon-neutral airline.

"We've been hearing from travelers how eager they are to get back on Taos Air," said Joe Zvada, Director of Aviation for Taos Ski Valley. "Visitors come to Taos to experience rich spiritual traditions, fine art, distinctive cuisine, and the raw, natural beauty of the landscape. As travel regains momentum, we know the pleasant and sophisticated experience Taos Air offers will be the perfect way to kick-off a visit to Northern New Mexico."

In addition to complimentary shuttle ground shuttle service between the airport and Taos Ski Valley's award-winning hotel, The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, Taos Air travelers will have abundant activities once they arrive in the ski valley, including:

The new Via Ferrata, situated at 11,500 feet in the sub-alpine ecosystem of Kachina Peak, features beginner through advanced climbing route challenges, a 100-foot skybridge, and a double-cable catwalk. Novice climbers can experience the thrill of cabled mountain travel under the supervision of a guide, and progress to vertical terrain with spectacular views of the Rio Hondo and Wheeler Peak Wilderness.

and Wheeler Peak Wilderness. The Green Chile Flow Trail is a lift-service mountain bike trail. From the top of Lift 4 all the way to the bottom of the Kachina Basin, the Green Chile flow track is 3.5 miles of buttery banked turns, amazing scenery, and fun for the whole family.

The new Blue Corn Trail will further expand the resort's intermediate mountain bike experience and will gradually expand throughout the summer and fall as the build-out is completed.

The newly renovated Williams Lake Trail is a wooded 3.7-mile intermediate trail culminating at a picturesque lake bordered by stunning mountain vistas or at the summit of Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in New Mexico .

is a wooded 3.7-mile intermediate trail culminating at a picturesque lake bordered by stunning mountain vistas or at the summit of Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in . Scenic chair-lift rides allow riders to breathe in the cool, clear mountain air while enjoying spectacular alpine scenery of the Kachina Basin.

Summer service will consist of twice weekly service from each city to Taos between July 1 through September 27. Taos Air will also offer service for the winter 2021-22 ski season; the booking window will open up later this summer.

Visitors can book Taos Air tickets via TaosAir.com or by calling 833-359-8267 (FLYTAOS).

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley offers a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, breathtaking scenery and exhilarating terrain for every ability level for a spirited mountain experience unlike any other. The resort is maintaining its authentic charm while investing in new amenities both on-mountain and in the base area. Taos is the first ski resort in the world to earn the prestigious B Corporation certification demonstrating its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective, a collaboration of iconic, independent ski destinations, and the Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, and see the future plans for the Ski Valley, please visit www.skitaos.com.

About Taos Air

Taos Air flights are public charters sold and operated by Advanced Air, LLC as a direct air carrier. Flights are subject to Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations. Please visit www.taosair.com for more information on public charter flights.

SOURCE Taos Air

Related Links

https://www.skitaos.com/taos-air

