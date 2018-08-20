Taos Ski Valley Continues $300M Investment with New High-Speed Quad Chair Lift, Event Space and Dining Build

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the last three seasons' investments, Taos Ski Valley continues to invest in its infrastructure and amenities to give visitors the best possible experience. The 2018-2019 winter season will mark the first time the resort has had a high-speed quad chairlift, which will quickly transport skiers and riders from the main base area up the mountain in just over five minutes. Additionally, Taos has renovated and re-imagined two popular dining areas, The Bavarian and The Phoenix Grill, giving resort-goers more restaurant choices while also creating modern and beautiful event spaces. These improvements round-out many upgrades Taos recently completed including the new state-of-the-art Children's Center and the new 'gondolita' connecting the base area with the beginner's area.

Other improvements visitors will notice this season include renovated restrooms, new seasonal lockers and kitchens in the main resort center, and another significant investment in high-capacity snowmaking equipment including new pumps, 30 new tower guns, and 50 new hydrants, which help provide better productivity and allow for more terrain to open during the early-season time frame.

Looking ahead, Taos will continue its ongoing collaborations with the U.S. Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy to develop more sustainable forest and river ecosystems, which involves further glading of the Wild West forest area.

As the world's first B Corp ski resort, Taos Ski Valley's is committed to ensuring that every investment, upgrade and operational decision is underpinned by a commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic contribution to the local communities in Taos and Northern New Mexico. Specific initiatives have been taken to continue to improve the resort's business operations, such as a new food digester to facilitate and reduce food waste, re-envisioned the recycling programs, and philanthropic programs that allow staff to work for local non-profits while still on the clock.

"Everything we do is about improving the guest experience while preserving the underlying spirit, soul, and history of the mountain," said Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden. "Amid the rapidly consolidating ski industry, Taos Ski Valley remains proudly independent, but we recognize the need to give visitors a world-class experience, one that does more than offer great skiing, but which allows skiers and riders of all levels to enjoy all Northern New Mexico has to offer: great food, culture, art, history and spirit. We are doing all that with an unwavering commitment to being the industry's most visionary and proactive defender of the environment, our local culture, and our neighbors."

The 2018-2019 season is expected to open on November 22, 2018.

About Taos Ski Valley



Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B-Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivery a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective, a collaboration of iconic, independent ski destinations. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B-Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

