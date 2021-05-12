Tapad Appoints Blane Sims as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in cross-device digital identity resolution, and a part of Experian, has appointed Blane Sims as the company's Chief Product Officer. Sims will lead efforts behind the ideation and execution of Tapad's new and upcoming products, bolstering the company's larger mission to deliver cross-device solutions that are simple, transparent and privacy safe. Sims will oversee Tapad's product teams globally and report to Tapad General Manager, Mark Connon.

Prior, Sims was at MiQ, where he led product management and UX organization as the first Chief Product Officer of the company. Before MiQ, Sims worked as the Chief Innovation Officer at Signal for nine years, where he led the global adoption of Signal's marketing performance technology and solutions. He was also part of Signal's management team from the start of his tenure, initially as Head of Product.

"As the industry shifts closer to eliminating third-party cookies next year, the stakes are only getting higher when it comes to developing alternative solutions for marketers that deliver strong results," said Connon. "We're elated to bring Blane on board to support this larger mission and drive Tapad's continued growth as the company expands its product suite for the future of identity resolution."

An experienced product management and privacy thought leader, Sims has been a speaker at multiple IAPP Global Privacy Summits and participated in conferences such as the Luma Digital Media Summit and AdExchanger Programmatic I/O. Additionally, Sims has provided commentary for publications including Crain's Chicago Business, Marketing Land and Destination CRM on his areas of expertise. Sims has also been a frequent expert speaker on identity resolution, data strategy and privacy.

"When it comes to the cookieless future, Tapad is playing a critical role by developing transparent, cross-device solutions designed to fix the biggest pain points marketers will be facing in the coming years," said Sims. "I'm thrilled to bring my experience leading strong, agile product teams and building products that offer tangible solutions and scale to Tapad clients."

Sims' appointment follows Tapad's latest product launch, Switchboard, a module within The Tapad Graph that leverages the company's core capabilities across machine learning and identity management to provide a connection between traditional digital identifiers and the new wave of cookieless IDs that will be utilized in the future. Switchboard was designed to accelerate the adoption, scale, and utility of cookieless IDs within The Tapad Graph, while maintaining an agnostic approach to the market.

Tapad continues to add exceptional talent to its roster across the globe. For open job opportunities, visit the Tapad career page here: www.tapad.com/careers .

Tapad is the global leader in privacy-safe, cross-device identity resolution. By creating the most robust identity graph in the market, Tapad enables marketers to identify a brand consumer or a related household across multiple devices; unlocking use cases across programmatic targeting, media measurement, attribution and personalization. Tapad was acquired by Experian in November 2020.

