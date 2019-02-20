Tapatalk Unlocks Value of Forum Ecosystem with Blockchain-Powered Microeconomies

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapatalk, the leading mobile forum app, has announced that its Gold Point reward system will now be powered by blockchain technology, advancing engagement incentives and monetization opportunities across tens of thousands of forums.

Tapatalk first introduced Gold Points to Tapatalk Groups in 2017 to support forum administrators and moderators in growing their communities, increasing engagement and improving the quality of content contributions. Forum administrators have earned Gold Points based on pageviews or ad impressions, premium subscriptions and member donations. In fact, over 80 percent of Tapatalk Groups forums receiving member donations are now earning more than their advertising revenue. As Tapatalk grows and diversifies revenue pathways for forum owners, the move to blockchain will help in making these transactions more transparent. Members will also be able to purchase Gold Points and redeem them for digital goods, to remove ads or to donate to their forum administrators.

Tapatalk is now introducing the blockchain-enabled Gold Point Wallet, built on the EOS platform. Blockchain integration will enable Gold Points rewards by making micro-payments more feasible for end users and eliminating transaction fees from external payment processors. As reasons to engage multiply, forum administrators and owners will see a rise in participation and quality content, with additional monetization opportunities.

The Gold Point Wallet marks Tapatalk's first step in its mission of using blockchain technology to create a more transparent forum ecosystem that fosters higher traffic and more robust marketplaces for greater exchange. Forum owners and administrators will now be able to better monetize forum traffic with stronger insights into the traffic itself, while also earning additional Gold Point bonuses every time users top up their Wallets.

"Blockchain integration is the natural next step for Tapatalk as we see many exciting ways this technology will deliver valuable monetization and reward opportunities for forum communities," said Winter Wong, CEO of Tapatalk. "We are proud to support forum owners in growing prosperous microeconomies in a trusted environment."

About Tapatalk

Tapatalk's mobile-first app for forum owners and their members is used by over 200,000 forums in 186 countries. Those forums that have connected to Tapatalk have an aggregate registered user base of 300 million people - in the range of Twitter and Reddit. The Tapatalk mobile app enables forum owners to provide their users with a native app experience, so they can engage with the forums they love on a mobile device, and easily create content and stay engaged with push notifications. For more information, visit Tapatalk.com or follow Tapatalk on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Madeline Mains

FortyThree, Inc.

831.401.3175

tapatalk@43pr.com

SOURCE Tapatalk

Related Links

http://www.tapatalk.com

