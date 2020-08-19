TapClassifieds Recognized Again by Inc. as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClassifieds is on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Inc. congratulates TapClassifieds for being named an Inc. 5000 honoree and thanks them for their continued innovation in this area of automotive digital marketing. TapClassifieds is a leading technology company that provides dealerships marketing and customer engagement solutions. The digital marketing success platform optimizes marketing dealership's inventory in the TapClassifieds Network, provides customer engagement tools and attributes leads into the client's CRM.

"TapClassifieds is honored to be featured in the Inc. 5000 again this year. I admire our team's ability to innovate new solutions that lead market trends. We are very excited about the success of ChatHub and CarBo - designed for responsive customer engagement. ChatHub and CarBo have allowed businesses to stay connected remotely with their customers in real-time. We want to give a big thank you to our clients and partners for their support along the way," says Jaideep Jain, CEO.

About TapClassifieds

TapClassifieds' leading digital marketing platform helps car dealers reach, engage, and convert modern shoppers into customers. The digital marketing success platform includes access to the TapClassifieds Network of top digital classifieds and social media sites for automated inventory marketing and distribution to support dealerships in selling more vehicles. The platform's engagement and unified messaging capabilities help businesses easily engage with their customers through all communication channels. The company has won several awards including, the AWA 2020 Digital Marketing Award, SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100.

For more information, visit www.tapclassifieds.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

