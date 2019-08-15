TapClicks and ApexChat Partner to Optimize Customer Engagement and Online Lead Conversion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global leader in marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, and ApexChat , a leading provider of live chat software and services, announced a partnership to integrate data from ApexChat's solutions into TapAnalytics , TapClicks' marketing analytics dashboard. Marketers who use TapAnalytics in conjunction with ApexChat can conduct deep performance analysis and deliver actionable intelligence on the impact of live chat capabilities on lead and site traffic conversion.

According to Gartner's recent report, " The Gartner Customer Service Technology Vendor Guide, 2019 ," live chat is an increasingly important channel for enhancing digital engagement and improving customer experience. As more and more marketers integrate live chat solutions, such as those offered by ApexChat, into their omnichannel marketing mix, the resulting data helps provide a more robust picture of marketing performance, conversions and the holistic customer journey. When live chat data is analyzed in combination with other data sources — such as customer contact form entries, call tracking data, Google Analytics, organic and PPC site traffic — using an analytics dashboard like TapAnalytics, marketers are able to generate actionable insights to help them refine ad placements and determine where to provide additional customer services and support.

"The customer journey takes shape across an almost innumerable amount of touchpoints, channels and venues today. Smart marketers know that the lines between digital and physical customer experiences will continue to be blurred," said Tom Griggs, director of channels and partner marketing, TapClicks. "The ability to integrate voice chat data alongside data from the rest of your marketing channels is critical to understanding and optimizing the omnichannel customer experience. TapClicks' partnership with ApexChat will extend so much added value to our combined customers."

TapClicks' analytical capabilities and ApexChat's live chat solutions enable marketers to not only improve performance but also proactively engage clients with greater credibility about the value delivered through their marketing programs to enhance relationships. This, in turn, presents other benefits for both brand and agency marketers, particularly:

Increased revenue

Easier meeting preparation

Improved client reporting

Added value of service

Amplified competitive presence

"ApexChat and TapClicks have a shared mission, to empower marketers and advertisers — anyone in customer obsessed roles — to get the most value and performance out of campaigns, programs and efforts," said Kenneth Lee, director of marketing, ApexChat. "Our partnership with TapClicks will help marketers to more effectively leverage live chat to improve the omnichannel customer journey using performance and conversion data as the backbone."

"The combination of ApexChat's live chat service with TapClicks' analytics has allowed us to create client value beyond our expectations and provide a level of service unmatched by larger agencies in the industry," said Greg Wildman, president and CEO, OVC Online Marketing, a joint customer of TapClicks and ApexChat that works exclusively in the legal industry. "We can glean high-quality intelligence that bridges digital and physical channels to optimize ad performance, lead quality and conversion rates while vastly improving the customer experience and generating more revenue for both us and our clients."

Access to ApexChat's live chat data is now available through the TapClicks Connector Marketplace alongside data from more than 200 of the most popular advertising, marketing and social media platforms, which is integrated directly into the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform . For more information on TapClick and its omnichannel marketing intelligence and operations solutions, please visit www.tapclicks.com .

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc. , TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information please visit www.tapclicks.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

