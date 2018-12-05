TapClicks Receives Top Industry Accolades for Leadership in MarTech in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TapClicks , the global SaaS leader in marketing analytics, reporting, orders and workflow, announced that is has been awarded several top business awards for company growth and strong leadership in MarTech. TapClicks has been included in Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , Inc. 5000 and Red Herring Global 100 listing, which recognized the company's strong growth and development of market-leading innovations in omnichannel marketing operations and analytics.

"TapClicks is honored to have received so many awards for its products, leadership and performance in 2018," said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. "We owe this success to our tremendous team, 5000+ agency, media companies and major brands, and our incredible 200+ integration partners. We are truly honored to receive these awards and recognition."

Most recently, TapClicks was named the No. 32 fastest growing technology company in the San Francisco Bay Area and No. 163 in the national ranking by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award , which noted its disruptive innovation in the marketing campaign management space. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is considered one of the most accurate barometers for company growth and performance and tracks North American companies of all sizes in the public and private sectors, recognizing their technological innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid growth. Other companies on the list included Shape Security, UIPath and SwanLeap.

Earlier this year, Inc.com placed TapClicks at No. 821 in its annual Inc. 5000 list. The company was also recognized by Inc. as one of the 11 fastest-growing companies in San Jose . This ranking tracks the fastest-growing companies in the United States and was the third consecutive report iteration to include TapClicks. The company's impressive revenue growth rate over the last three years, and its increasing footprint in the MarTech space, ensure that TapClicks continues to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the US.

TapClicks was also recognized in this year's Red Herring Global Top 100 list. At the annual event held in October, Babak Hedayati was given the opportunity to address the crowd of technology industry executives, investors and strategists to highlight the company's recent accomplishments. The Red Herring Global Top 100 honors the most exciting startups from Asia, Europe and the Americas for the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture.

The TapClicks platform offers a full-featured combination of advanced marketing analytics, game-changing reporting capabilities and comprehensive performance tools in a single, omnichannel product. By compiling metrics from dozens of potential data sources, the TapClicks platform allows marketers and advertisers at agencies, large brands and media companies to see the results of their marketing operations, demonstrate client ROI and access the contextual information they need to make informed business decisions.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading marketing performance platform for digital and media agencies and their SMB, B2B enterprise and consumer brand clients. Its pre-integrated, unified platform includes agency orders, marketing workflow, performance analytics, client reporting and data — centralized across a wide range of marketing and advertising tools. TapClicks' unified platform is used by over 5,000 digital and media agencies.

The company has been recognized by the 2018 SaaS Awards for the Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics, Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product and Best SaaS Product for Sales/Marketing, the 2018 MITX Best Technology Award, and StreetFight's Local Visionary Award 2018 for "Best Dashboard for managing Local Campaigns." Additionally, TapClicks has been honored for three consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list as a Fastest Growing Company in Silicon Valley. TapClicks, founded in 2009, is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. with locations in Boston, Nashville, and New York City, as well as international offices in Montreal, Bogota, and Pune, India. For more information, visit TapClicks.com and sign up for a demo or free trial today.

