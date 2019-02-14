TAPCO Connected Vehicle Interface Wins Innovation Award at ATSSA Annual Convention & Traffic Expo

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, is proud to announce that its Connected Vehicle Interface has won an Innovation Award for new products at the 2019 ATSSA Annual Convention and Traffic Expo.

ATSSA Chair Juan Arvizu presents TAPCO Manager of Product Management Mike Long with Innovation Award TAPCO's award-winning Connected Vehicle Interface

"Roadway safety manufacturers are a critical component to saving lives on our nation's roads," said Brian Watson, ATSSA Director of New Programs. "Winners of the Innovation Award are recognized for achieving outstanding advancements within the industry that we all hope will increase roadway safety and save lives."

The Connected Vehicle Interface (CVI) is an innovative enhancement option that increases traffic safety by integrating TAPCO Intelligent Warning Systems with connected vehicle ready infrastructure. The CVI communicates with Smart City Road Side Units to relay Intelligent Warning System data to connected vehicles via Dedicated Short-Range Communication or cellular networks. Drivers receive instant in-vehicle alerts—such as the presence of a pedestrian in an approaching crosswalk—via mobile device, smart dashboard or smart rearview mirror.

"It's always an honor to be recognized within our industry as a leading innovator," said Jon Zick, Director of Engineering and Marketing at TAPCO. "It's an achievement that signals to our customers that TAPCO is committed to cutting-edge innovation and proves that industry leaders recognize the importance of advancing technology in connected vehicle and smart city infrastructure."

The nation's premier transportation conference, ATSSA's convention is attended annually by thousands of traffic safety professionals. The Innovation Award competition was judged by a panel of public transportation officials. The judges based their decision on a combination of factors: lifesaving qualities, degree of need, innovation and design, and adherence to the Highway Safety Improvement Program's standards. Innovation Award winners were recognized at ATSSA's Circle of Innovation event during the convention.

To find out more about TAPCO's award-winning Connected Vehicle Interface and watch a video showing how it works, please go to info.tapconet.com/connected-vehicle-interface.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures and distributes a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, we have set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our world-renowned line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions to our pedestrian crossing products, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. Visit tapconet.com for more information or join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

