Tapematic Spa introduces a revolutionary new system: IDM II - In line Decoration Module

From here, the all-new IDM II - In-line Decoration Module is born. It is a fully automated in-line solution for the process of decorating substrates. Its design allows complex decoration in one continuous process by linking and synchronizing side and top hot-stamping stations, together with a Laser engraving to generate images and or variable data that allows any single item to be unique and distinguishable.

Tapematic IDM II has been designed to be integrated into a modular line, such as the Tapematic PST Line II, combining metallization, 360° Side Decoration, Top Decoration, Serialization, and coating in a fully automated in-line solution.

The advantages of the automated IDM II are evident: dramatic economic savings in staff and material cost. Increased capacity, faster changeovers, and a process free of operator variables and intervention. Introducing "next level" efficiency to varnishing and the decoration process.

Related Links:

Tapematic, founded in 1970, designs, develops, and markets high-quality industrial machinery.

https://www.tapematic.com

PST Line II · In-line 3D Sputtering Coating System

https://www.tapematic.com/metalization-lines/pst-line-2/

Davide Perego

COO

Tapematic Spa

[email protected]

SOURCE Tapematic Spa