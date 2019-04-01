Tapestry Associates Awarded 'Best Property, Household and Travel Service Provider' at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2019

SEATTLE, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Associates, a leading property, staffing and estate management advisory firm was voted "Best Property, Household and Travel" service provider at the 6th Family Wealth Report Awards 2019, held March 20, at the exclusive Mandarin Oriental, New York.

One of four firms shortlisted in the category of Property, Household and Travel, the award is another milestone in the Tapestry's drive to be known as one of the pre-eminent players in the competitive Private Client Wealth Management advisory space.

Showcasing "best of class" providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognize companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have "demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2018."

Commenting on the firm's award, Anne Lyons, founder and CEO, said, "We are delighted to have been voted the winner of this prestigious award. It is a great honor to have our work recognized by the industry's distinguished leaders and reinforces our belief that the intersection of Tapestry's unique expertise with that of other trusted advisors results in a new standard of private client care. I am tremendously grateful to the Tapestry team for their excellent work and to our clients for their continued trust."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, extended his congratulations to all the winners: "The firms awarded are all worthy winners and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence', 'integrity' and 'genuine insight' key to the judging process. These awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

Tapestry Associates

Tapestry is a pioneer and innovator in providing private wealth management and family office support services to clients of significant wealth and their advisors.

Believing personal lifestyle assets should be managed with the same rigor and professionalism as financial holdings, Tapestry expands the circle of trusted advisors to include expertise in comprehensively managing real property assets and optimizing capital for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Employing the strictest levels of discretion, confidentiality and financial discipline, Tapestry tailors their services to luxury property operations, staffing and personal service, and special projects management. The firm may be engaged as an "advisor-to-the-advisor" or by clients directly.

ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive Officer Stephen Harris in 2004 to provide high-quality "need to know" information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme.

With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

