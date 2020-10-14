TapestryHealth powers Kentucky Nursing Home to Gold Medal

STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An independent nursing home in Pikeville Kentucky is the 2020 gold winner in the High-Tech, High-Touch category of the annual Excellence in Technology awards presented by McKnight's Long-Term Care News.

This year, Pikeville Nursing and Rehab, located in Pikeville KY was selected based on their use of technology to bring even more personal care to their residents. Pikeville partners with TapestryHealth, the nation's leading primary care physician practice utilizing advanced proprietary technology to deliver face-to-face care to nursing home patients at their bedside. Pikeville recently added two more TapestryHealth services, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM). Dr. David Chess, founder of TapestryHealth, explained that "Remote Patient Monitoring gives the board-certified clinician that we assign to a facility the ability to monitor an array a vital signs, such as blood oxygen levels, glucose levels, blood pressure and more, and in most cases we can alert the nursing staff to a problem in their building before they even know it's happening." In particular, Pikeville wanted to monitor their diabetic patients. According to Dr. Chess, there are gaps in coverage in all facilities. No nurse can be in every room at all times, but RPM allows for exactly that. Said Derek Blevins, Administrator of the Pikeville facility, "We close that gap and our providers can react immediately and treat the patient."

To cement their gold award, Pikeville added TapestryHealth's Transitional Care Management program, in which a patient meets with the Tapestry clinician before they are discharged to their own home, and again after they leave. The clinician coordinates instructions to the person's caregiver at home or to the staff of a local home care company, provides follow-up care instruction, ensures the proper administration of medications, and addresses any new health issues that may have arisen. According to Administrator Bevins, offering Transitional Care Management "allows us to extend our services into the community" and reduce re-hospitalizations after patients have gone home.

Contact: Mordy Eisenberg

(845) 694-7288

[email protected]

SOURCE TapestryHealth