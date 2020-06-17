TapestryHealth Purchases Telehealth Software Leader

STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the purchase, Stefan Alexa, former Chief Technical Officer at Telemedicine Web Services and the architect behind TapestryHealth's proprietary platform, will be joining TapestryHealth as Chief Technical Officer. "Tapestry is an extremely forward-looking company," said Mr. Alexa. "From my first interaction with their team, it was clear that they knew what they wanted, and what they wanted was the most cutting edge remote medical platform in the country. That's what we built for them."

According to Dr. David Chess, CEO and founder of TapestryHealth, having Mr. Alexa join the company was a critical part of the decision. "Stefan knows how to bridge the gap between software and people. He is squarely at the crossroads of technical software development and building the tools that clinicians need to connect with their patients."

Chief Operating Officer Mordy Eisenberg cited the core reasons for the purchase as 1) fueling continued growth, 2) maintaining complete control over the company's IP, 3) being able to guarantee 100% reliability, and 4) accelerating development of technical enhancements already in the TapestryHealth pipeline. In addition, he noted that Telemedicine Web Services will continue to serve their other clients after the change in ownership, adding an additional revenue stream to TapestryHealth.

About TapestryHealth

TapestryHealth is a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to provide face to face evaluation and treatment to the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other non-hospital environments. Tapestry team of doctors, PAs, NPs and multiple medical specialists see patients at their bedsides, 24/7, making daily rounds, building relationships with patients and families based on familiarity and trust, and ensuring appropriate, effective and efficient delivery of care regardless of the patient's location, or day and time of need. Learn more at: http://www.tapestryhealth.net

