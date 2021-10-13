Tapioca Market size to grow by 2.47 million tons from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

The tapioca market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Application

Animal Feed



Food And Beverage



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South Africa



MEA

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the tapioca market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Key Food Products LLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Grain Millers Inc., Emulift Iberica SL, Ingredion Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Venus Starch Suppliers.

The report also covers the following areas:

The health benefits of tapioca will offer immense growth opportunities. However, complexities related to overconsumption will hamper the market growth.

Tapioca Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tapioca market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tapioca market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tapioca market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tapioca market vendors

Tapioca Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2020-2024 2.47 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (2.35) Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South Africa, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries China, US, France, Thailand, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Key Food Products LLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Grain Millers Inc., Emulift Iberica SL, Ingredion Inc., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Venus Starch Suppliers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

