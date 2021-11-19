BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPP Engine successfully completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination, verifying security and availability standards for business partners as well as retail and institutional investors.

We are pleased to announce that TAPP Engine has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination for security and availability. The examination was performed by an independent CPA firm and demonstrates the effectiveness of its controls for protecting customer data, ability to handle current user traffic and successfully scale to meet future demands, maintaining compliance with financial regulatory standards, and adhering to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework.

TAPP Engine's SOC 2 Type 2 examination verifies our ability to deliver on the following for current clients and future prospects:

Security

Information and systems are protected against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.

Availability

Information and systems are available for operation and use to meet the entity's objectives.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), System and Organization Controls (SOC) examinations are industry standards that provide service organizations independent validation of the internal administrative, technical and physical controls for their systems, procedures and infrastructure.

"We are proud of the successful completion of this examination" said Tosin Osunsanya, Founder and CEO at TAPP Engine. "This is a significant milestone that distinguishes TAPP Engine within the industry regarding the extraordinarily high standards we hold ourselves to in every aspect of the business, with information security being no exception." Osunsanya continues, "It provides reassurance to our business partners – no matter their Banking and Brokerage as-a-Service needs – and to retail investors around the world that we securely manage information and can meet growing demand as we move forward."

About TAPP Engine®

TAPP Engine® offers Banking-as-a-Service solutions with Embedded Digital-First Financial Services for Wealth Management Firms and other Financial Institutions. Our SaaS Open Brokerage and Digital Banking Infrastructure solution enables our clients to compete quickly and cost effectively with Big Banks.

Our micro-services embedded finance infrastructure APIs support multi-assets brokerage, fractional shares investing, clearing and custody.

Contact:

Bradford Cornell

[email protected]

