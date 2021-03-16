Tapple Simplifies Live Event Health Screening for Massachusetts Reopening Phases III & IV

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1st, Massachusetts pushed forward with Step 2 of Phase III reopening , which gave indoor event and performance venues the green light to begin welcoming the public back into their spaces at 50% capacity.

Assuming the downward trends in hospitalizations and infection rates continue, Phase IV reopening will begin on March 22nd, allowing even the largest event venues, like ballparks and stadiums, to initiate a capacity limit of 12%.

Tapple's customizable health waiver is completed by guests in under 20 seconds.

As a result, venues and event planners will require health and safety officers on-site who are Covid-19 compliance trained. COVID-19 Compliance Officers, or CCO's, are trained and certified by health education companies to manage the safety and compliance of all COVID-19 protocols throughout the entire production process. From implementing health screening to food distribution, the CCO's duty is to create a compliant and comfortable environment at the event.

"The event industry has waited patiently for the opportunity to begin work again, so it's absolutely critical that we take all necessary steps to protect our clients and guests," notes national event safety veteran, Margaret Panontin-Young.

Panontin-Young is the Director At Large for the Wedding Industry Professionals Association (WIPA- SFBA) for Covid (event) Safety and is on the International Live Events Association (ILEA-NCC) Board of Directors. She is also a Pandemic Compliance Advisor and a Covid Compliance Officer.

"Event health screening allows everyone who enters the space to acknowledge their part in maintaining a safe environment while granting event organizers the ability to easily identify attendees for contact tracing purposes. It's a win-win to help the industry get back on its feet - and keep it that way."

In an effort to create an out of the box solution for event industry safety, Boston-based Tapple, Inc., productized the Touchless Health Screener from its existing QR-based data capture platform back in April, 2020.

The Touchless Health Screener is a customizable mobile health waiver accessed instantly through QR codes, with end to end data encryption. A unique identity verification system ensures contact tracing can be done quickly and easily should someone report a positive test result. Easy to read approval or denial badges displayed on mobile devices help eliminate lines during the check-in process.

Panontin-Young connected with Tapple's Chief Marketing Officer, Karen Kelly, over LinkedIn, and the two quickly realized there was a strong alignment between their respective organizational missions.

"I'm excited to introduce Tapple's technology to thousands of venues and event planners through our health and safety educational series. We appreciate their efforts to educate the wedding and event industry on how to maximize safety while optimizing the attendee experience," said Panontin-Young.

"Our solution is so popular because it's accessible by anyone with a camera on their smartphone, without the hassle of downloading an app. Total customization allows each organization to collect the critical data they need in order to protect attendees and mitigate liability concerns," notes Kelly.

Tapple began helping Boston businesses reopen with it's touchless technology in April 2020, and is now trusted coast to coast by brands like AMC Studios, Columbia Construction, Newfangled Studios, and Nike.

Their product has been featured in Built in Boston, Boston Business Journal and TVTechnology.

Looking to provide health screening at your venue or event? Contact Tapple to learn more about whether the Touchless Health Screener is right for your business.

About Tapple, Inc.

Tapple is a mobile technology platform that makes collecting first-party data at live and virtual events easy. The platform's easy to assemble content optimizes in real time based on each viewer, so messaging is always relevant. Tapple was named a "50 on Fire" winner by BostInno in 2019 and received 2020 features in Boston Business Journal , Martech Today and Built in Boston for offering contactless data capture solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can learn more about their product and team at tapple.io .

