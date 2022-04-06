TAPPP Announces $10 Million in Series B Funding

Major new investment will accelerate the company's development of new interactive gaming products that drive fan engagement

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPPP , a New York-based technology and marketing company enabling customer engagement and retention, announced today a $10 Million Series B funding round co-led by Accomplice and Verance Capital. Participants in this round also include various major league sports team owners, including Stephen Pagliuca of the Boston Celtics and Peter Tomozawa of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Sounders, as well as ADvantage, Permit Ventures, and London-based Oakvale Capital.

"TAPPP's product is unique in the category and the underlying technology backing this offering is the key differentiator," said Ryan Moore, Founder of Accomplice. "We're delighted to support a company like TAPPP moving the worlds of sports betting, fan engagement, digital payment transactions, and more to new heights."

Total funding for the company now exceeds $21 million. Since TAPPP's 2018 Series A funding, the company has launched innovative payment products with both Major League Baseball and the National Football League across over 25,000 US retail doors. Additional enhancements in the Company's distribution and payments platform culminated last September in the designation of TAPPP as an official partner of BetMGM.

In parallel, TAPPP successfully built the underlying technology and user interface for an interactive gaming, betting and transaction panel to engage with viewers during live sports broadcasts. The Series B funding will allow TAPPP to launch an interactive transaction panel in partnership with sports broadcasters and sportsbooks, and to expand their payment solutions across more markets and with a more diverse range of products and services.

"Our vision has always been to leverage our strong technological foundation to build products that drive engagement, retention, and increase transactions for our media and sportsbook partners," said Sandy Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at TAPPP. "Having such world-class investors participating in our Series B funding is a powerful endorsement of TAPPP's plans for the future while providing us with the financial strength we need to execute our near term strategy."

About TAPPP

TAPPP is a technology and marketing company that helps media, consumer products and sports wagering clients drive customer acquisitions, transactions, engagement, and retention through products and services offered on-screen, at events and in-store with a business focus built on our Interactive Gaming, Betting & Transaction Platform, offering proprietary, real-time, content-specific viewing experiences across any end-use device and our Distribution & Payments Service Platform, enabling cash and digital transactions for gaming, betting and consumer products merchants. For more information on TAPPP, visit tappp.com.

