Taqtile Graduates from 5G Open Innovation Lab

SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 13 intensive weeks of development, testing, and collaboration with 5G industry leaders, Taqtile is one of 14 members of the 5G Open Innovation Lab first-ever graduating class. As a member of the initial 5G OI Lab cohort, Taqtile conducted cutting-edge testing on deployment scenarios utilizing the advanced network capabilities of 5G and the Manifest® enterprise platform to address complex onboarding, sourcing, and industrial work tasks.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions. Founded by Intel, NASA, and T-Mobile, the 5G Open Innovation Lab provides access to advanced engineering, technology, and industry resources to selected start-ups with the goal of unleashing the potential of 5G networks, both now and in the future.

"The level of engagement we saw from Taqtile and the other members of the first cohort was phenomenal," said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab. "The opportunity to work with innovative companies like Taqtile in the 5G OI Lab will accelerate technological advances and worldwide platform adoption of 5G and the edge."

Taqtile builds enterprise AR (augmented reality) software that makes everyone an expert by arming frontline workers with an intuitive tool to easily capture knowledge, perform complex tasks, and collaborate with remote experts in previously impossible ways. Participation in the 5G OI Lab will enable Taqtile to better leverage the power of 5G, dramatically improving throughput, resolving latency issues, and increasing security for enterprise customers.



"It has been a momentous month for Taqtile that started with winning the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, and now completing the curriculum at the 5G OI Lab," said Dirck Schou, CEO of Taqtile. "We are leaders in a new category of software that will fundamentally change the way that industrial enterprises enable workers and ensure operational continuity using spatial computing, the cloud, and modern networking. Participating in the 5G OI Lab has enabled us to make a quantum leap forward in achieving this goal."

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions working together with start-ups to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @5GOILab.

About Taqtile

Taqtile, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Mixed Reality category, builds enterprise software that leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

