Taranis Named One of the Top 50 Companies Kickstarting American Renewal by Andreessen Horowitz

Taranis is recognized for its unique technology that helps farmers and ag advisors address crop threats and increase yield.

WESTFIELD, Ind., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, the AI-powered crop intelligence leader, today announced that it has been named by Andreessen Horowitz, one of the world's largest venture capital firms, among the top 50 companies kickstarting American renewal .

Crop Intelligence Solutions. Creating opportunities for sustainable and enduring prosperity starting in local ag communities and for the benefit of the world.

The Andreessen Horowitz (also known as a16z) inaugural report spotlights "the ingenuity of 50 tech companies that embody the spirit of American Dynamism." It names companies across various industries that are tackling some of the most pressing challenges — including sustainable farming — and pioneering new technologies in the process.

Ofir Schlam, Taranis' President & Co-Founder, said: "We are honored to be part of a prestigious list of companies that aim to solve some of the most important problems. We've completed a strong season, serving millions of acres across the US using advanced AI, submillimeter image technologies, and deep agronomy expertise. Together with our ag partners, we help growers maximize crop yield, increase nutritional quality, and preserve soil health."

"Advancing American innovation and supporting local farming communities is part of the Taranis DNA," added Mike DiPaola, Taranis' Chief Commercial Officer. "I'm thrilled to see Taranis alongside companies that are building a dynamic future for our nation. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I'm grateful to be part of a team of passionate people who know more and care more about improving growers' prosperity and success."

According to the a16z report, the Top 50 selection process included a variety of factors, including companies' mission, momentum, estimated job creation, and historical funding. After finalists were selected, a panel of 30 leaders in government and business from outside Andreessen Horowitz were asked to weigh in and provide consensus.

The complete Andreessen Horowitz report is available at https://a16z.com/american-dynamism-50/ .

About Taranis:

Taranis is the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, 100% focused on helping Ag advisors demonstrate value to their growers and build better relationships through full-service, leaf-level data capture. Taranis' insights allow them to accelerate decision making, simplify management, and improve their bottom line. Since its founding in 2015, Taranis has worked with the world's top agricultural retailers and crop protection companies, serving millions of acres for customers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Taranis has offices located in Westfield, Indiana, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Campinas, Brazil. To learn more visit www.taranis.com .

