Tarena International, Inc. Announces Unaudited First Half Fiscal Year 2019 Results

BEIJING, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

First Half Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 3.3% year-over-year to RMB882 . 6 million ( US$128.6 million ), from RMB854.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Gross profit decreased by 30.4% year-over-year to RMB312.8 million ( US$45.6 million ), from RMB449.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Operating loss was RMB646.9 million ( US$94.2 million ), compared to an operating loss of RMB345.9 million in the same period in 2018.

Net loss was RMB625.1 million ( US$91.1 million ), compared to a net loss of RMB338.0 million in the same period in 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB11.36 (US$1.65) .

Cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB728.7 million ( US$106.1 million ) as of June 30, 2019 , compared to a balance of RMB704.8 million as of December 31, 2018 .

Deferred revenue totaled RMB1,398.4 million ( US$203.7 million ) as of June 30, 2019 , compared to a balance of RMB830.0 million as of December 31, 2018 , representing an increase of 68.5%.

Total student enrollments in adult education in the first half of 2019 decreased by 4.8% year-over-year to approximately 62,900.

Total number of learning centers in adult education decreased to 142 as of June 30, 2019 , from 180 as of December 31, 2018 .

Total student enrollments in K-12 education in the first half of 2019 increased by 214.0% year-over-year to approximately 58,400.

Total number of learning centers in K-12 education increased to 177 as of June 30, 2019 , from 148 as of December 31, 2018 .

The Company's Interim Financial Statements are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, the Interim Financial Statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of professional education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Tarena also offers K-12 education programs. Its professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand.

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and per share data)











As of





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018





Unaudited











RMB



RMB



















ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



569,498





530,984

Time deposits



158,660





158,585

Restricted cash



-





14,700

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



36,217





39,901

Amounts due from a related party



16,448





9,938

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



201,992





171,466

Total current assets



982,815





925,574

Time deposits-non current



523





517

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current



19,357





12,157

Amounts due from a related party



6,500





6,500

Property and equipment, net



594,553





626,068

Intangible assets, net



21,157





19,046

Goodwill



52,782





52,782

Right-of-use assets



617,356





-

Long-term investments



69,651





59,651

Deferred income tax assets



66,811





53,752

Other non-current assets



114,350





122,000

Total assets



2,545,855





1,878,047



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Short-term bank loan



-





13,726

Accounts payable



48,741





18,529

Amounts due to related parties



-





872

Income taxes payable



66,644





71,847

Deferred revenue



1,398,388





830,019

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



448,004





365,428

Operating lease liabilities - current



301,166





-

Total current liabilities



2,262,943





1,300,421

Operating lease liabilities – non-current



296,262





-

Other non-current liabilities



5,825





5,983

Total liabilities



2,565,030





1,306,404



















Commitments and contingencies



—





—



















Shareholders' equity:















Class A ordinary shares



331





331

Class B ordinary shares



74





74

Treasury stock



(457,169)





(457,169)

Additional paid-in capital



1,247,392





1,222,072

Accumulated other comprehensive income



58,745





50,472

Accumulated deficit



(867,217)





(243,162)

Total equity attributable to Tarena International, Inc.



(17,844)





572,618

Non-controlling interest



(1,331)





(975)

Total liabilities and equity



2,545,855





1,878,047



TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share data and per share data)











For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019



2018





Unaudited



Unaudited





RMB



RMB

Net revenues



882,613





854,182

Cost of revenues



(569,851)





(404,978)

Gross profit



312,762





449,204

Selling and marketing expenses



(576,038)





(467,489)

General and administrative expenses



(294,670)





(244,594)

Research and development expenses



(88,952)





(83,003)

Operating loss



(646,898)





(345,882)

Interest income



9,427





14,949

Other (loss) income



(483)





707

Foreign currency exchange income



1,106





1,032

Loss before income taxes



(636,848)





(329,194)

Income tax benefit (expense)



11,737





(8,835)

Net loss



(625,111)





(338,029)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,056)





(782)

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders



(624,055)





(337,247)



















Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:















Basic



(11.36)





(5.99)

Diluted



(11.36)





(5.99)



















Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding:















Basic



54,929,910





56,277,694

Diluted



54,929,910





56,277,694



















Net loss



(625,111)





(338,029)

Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes



8,273





14,415

Comprehensive loss



(616,838)





(323,614)



SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.