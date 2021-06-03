Targa Resources & Envestnet Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 9:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners are acquiring CoreLogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NASD:TCF). S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD:HBAN) is acquiring TCF Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 9, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Targa Resources TRGP Energy



Addition Envestnet ENV Information Technology



Deletion CoreLogic CLGX Industrials



Deletion TCF Financial TCF Financials

