Target Acquisition Systems Market Worth $15.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --According to the new market research report "Target Acquisition Systems Market by Subsystem (Cameras, Scopes & Sights, Detecting & Locating Systems, Modules), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), End Use (Military, Homeland Security), Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Target Acquisition Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2019 to USD 15.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2019 to 2024. This growth can be attributed to the advancements in automatic weapons, increasing defense expenditure of countries, rise in demand for artillery systems by military forces, and ongoing military modernization programs worldwide.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89317342

Based on platform, the land segment is expected to lead the target acquisition systems market during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the target acquisition systems market is projected to be led by the land segment from 2019 to 2024. Target acquisition systems bolster the defense capabilities of land platforms and provide greater safety to soldiers during war and anti-terrorist operations. Countries such as the US, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and India have increased their defense expenditure, and the expansion of military capabilities by emerging nations have accelerated the demand for target acquisition systems for different classes of armored vehicles.

The military segment is expected to lead the target acquisition systems market during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the military segment of the target acquisition systems market is projected to lead from 2019 to 2024. This growth can be attributed to the ongoing military modernization programs worldwide, adoption of target acquisition systems by military forces, and increasing defense expenditure of countries globally.

The detecting & locating systems segment is expected to lead the target acquisition systems market during the forecast period.

Based on sub-system, the detecting & locating systems segment is projected to lead the target acquisition systems market from 2019 to 2024. This growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in demand for advanced laser rangefinders, laser target designators, and target acquisition radars/tracking radars, among others for various platforms, such as land, airborne, and naval.

North America is expected to lead the market for target acquisition systems during the forecast period.

The target acquisition systems market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the high demand for target acquisition systems from the US Department of Defense. Target acquisition systems are integrated into larger advanced platforms for enhanced target acquisition and firing. Advanced target acquisition systems are manufactured mainly by the US defense companies, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) and Raytheon Company (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Target Acquisition Systems Market"

93 – Tables

43 – Figures

147 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89317342

Major players operating in the target acquisition systems market include companies, such as Hensoldt (Germany), Elbit Systems (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Rheinmetall (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), and Leonardo (Italy), and Raytheon Company (US).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Fire Control System Market by System (Target Acquisition & Guidance Systems, Ballistic Computers, Navigation Systems, Power Systems), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Class (Automatic Guns, Launchers), Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Automatic Weapons Market by Product (Automatic Rifle, Machine Gun, Automatic launchers, Automatic Cannon, Gatling Gun), End Use (Land, Airborne, Naval, Handheld & Stationary), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/target-acquisition-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets