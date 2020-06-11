Target Announces Voting Results from 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders elected 11 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the "Say on Pay" management proposal and approved the Target Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Elections, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting, held on June 10, 2020. The final tabulation indicates that approximately 442,601,633 million shares were voted, representing 88.6 percent of outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows:

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term by a majority of the votes cast:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 97.9 2.1 George S. Barrett 99.5 0.5 Brian C. Cornell 93.8 6.2 Calvin Darden 96.2 3.8 Robert L. Edwards 99.3 0.7 Melanie L. Healey 99.1 0.9 Donald R. Knauss 99.5 0.5 Monica C. Lozano 99.3 0.7 Mary E. Minnick 96.1 3.9 Kenneth L. Salazar 97.9 2.1 Dmitri L. Stockton 98.9 1.1

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2020:



Percent For 94.2 Against 5.6 Abstain 0.2

3. Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 93.6 Against 6.4

4. Shareholders approved the Target Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan.



Percent For 93.7 Against 5.9 Abstain 0.4

