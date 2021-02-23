Target Auction Company Announces Auction Sale of a Luxury Estate on 6.5± Acres in Tupelo, Mississippi on March 18th

According to Target Auction Company President/CEO Dewey Jacobs, this property offers panoramic views, serene privacy, and plenty of space. Built in 2004 for over $2.4 million, the estate's meticulously maintained home features six large bedrooms, seven full baths, two half baths, and 8,600± square feet of space. The property also features a state-of-the-art security system with 41 cameras. Jacobs said, "This premier estate offers the ultimate in privacy and security, as well as countless upgrades and amenities."

Master suite offers an exquisite marble fireplace and opens to a covered lanai overlooking the pool/outdoor entertainment area

Master bath includes a large soaker tub, custom vanities and cabinetry, and a fitness room

Gourmet kitchen incorporates custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, and stainless-steel appliances, including a Viking gas range with double oven, a Jenn-Air wall oven and warming drawer, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator

Covered balcony runs the length of the home

The second floor features a custom office, a spa room with hot tub, and a game room

Covered outdoor kitchen with built-in grill and entertainment area

Striking landscape showcasing the pool, hot tub, rock grotto waterfall

A poolside cabana with floor to ceiling stacked rock fireplace and 2 bathrooms

Two community stocked lakes

While the seller has loved the property, he is motivated to sell. "I have enjoyed this home for many years, but my international business is taking me back to New York," he said.

Jacobs said, "The home was recently on the market for $1.59 million so now is the time to own one of the most prestigious homes in Tupelo at your price."

Target appreciates the opportunity to work with real estate agents and offers a three percent (3%) buyer agent commission.

More details about this property can be found here.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning luxury homes, commercial, land, and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit www.targetauction.com .

SOURCE Target Auction Co.

