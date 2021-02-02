Target Auction Company Announces Online Auction Sale of 15 South Florida Residential Rental Properties

Technology has changed the way investors and home buyers purchase real estate. Bidding and buying online is now as simple as the click of a button. Online auction marketing is the safest and most effective sales method, is an ideal concept to sell a single property or an entire portfolio at one time, and a true win-win for both buyers and sellers.

Don't miss this great investment opportunity! Create cash flow while your property is increasing in value.

According to Target Auction Company Executive Vice President Jeff Hathorn, this residential portfolio of 15 rental properties is new to market, and the properties are leased and ready for a new owner to start making money. "Now is a great time to get in and buy. Demand for residential rentals is strong," he said. "These properties provide an ideal investment opportunity for both creating cash flow and increasing in value, and they will be offered with aggressive opening bid prices."

Hathorn explained that all 15 properties in the portfolio are owned by one seller and emphasized the unique opportunity the 21 rental doors provide buyers. "Since some of the 15 properties are duplexes, there are 21 rental opportunities with renters already in place," he said. "Each of these properties is offered individually, so buyers have the possibility to purchase as many and whichever properties they so desire."

Each property will be sold with clear and marketable title. Designated property previews dates are scheduled, so not to disturb the tenants.

We appreciate the opportunity to work with real estate agents and do so on all our auction properties. This auction offers a two percent (2%) buyer agent commission. Buyer agents appreciate our cash, contingency-free transactions!

More details about these property auctions can be found here or by viewing this informational video.

Target Auction Company specializes in auction marketing of all types of real estate at auction throughout the U.S. For more information, call 800-476-3939 or visit www.targetauction.com.

SOURCE Target Auction Co.

Related Links

http://www.targetauction.com

