Target Commits $10 Million and Ongoing Resources for Rebuilding Efforts and Advancing Social Justice

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target today announced a $10 million commitment in addition to ongoing resources to advance social justice and support rebuilding and recovery efforts in local communities.

"Target stands with Black families, communities and team members. As we face an inflection point in Minneapolis and across the country, we're listening to our team, guests and communities, committed to using our size, scale and resources to help heal and create lasting change," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target.

Initial efforts include:

A $10 million investment from Target and the Target Foundation to support long-standing partners such as the National Urban League and the African American Leadership Forum in addition to adding new partners in Minneapolis-St. Paul and across the country.

investment from Target and the Target Foundation to support long-standing partners such as the and the in addition to adding new partners in and across the country. 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting services for Black- and people-of-color-owned small businesses in the Twin Cities , helping with rebuilding efforts.

, helping with rebuilding efforts. Continuing to provide essentials such as baby formula, diapers, medicine and more to communities most in need.

Target Circle, the company's loyalty program, will offer guests the option to direct Target funds to local nonprofits and include organizations supporting social justice.

"We at the African American Leadership Forum have had a long-standing partnership with Target from our inception," said Marcus Owens, Executive Director of the African American Leadership Forum – Twin Cities. "At this critical moment in our Twin Cities communities and across the country, we appreciate the solidarity Target has shown to help rebuild as well as be part of the necessary systems changes ahead of us."

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, the Target Foundation will continue partnering with local nonprofit organizations addressing systemic and structural barriers facing communities of color. The Foundation's focuses include investments in Black- and people-of-color-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, along with efforts to promote equity in the areas of housing, asset-building and workforce development.

In addition to today's updates, Target has established an internal task force comprised of senior leaders from across the company. This task force will partner with Target's team members, guests and members of the community to chart the company's path forward and determine its next steps.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

www.target.com

