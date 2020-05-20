Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter comparable sales grew 10.8 percent, driven by a 12.5 percent increase in average basket, as guests made fewer, bigger shopping trips.

Store comparable sales increased 0.9 percent. Digital comparable sales grew 141 percent, accounting for 9.9 percentage points of Target's comparable sales growth.

Digital comparable sales accelerated every month in the quarter, from 33 percent in February to 282 percent in April.



Stores fulfilled nearly 80 percent of Target's first-quarter digital sales.



Same-day services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt) grew 278 percent and accounted for approximately 5 percentage points of total Company comparable sales growth.

The Company saw healthy market-share gains across all five of its core merchandise categories.

First quarter GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $0.56 , and Adjusted EPS 1 were $0.59 . This performance reflected hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental team member pay and benefits and investments to protect the health and safety of guests and team members.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its first-quarter 2020 results, which reflect the impact of rapidly-evolving shopping patterns and significant investments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.56 in first quarter, compared with $1.53 in 2019. First quarter Adjusted EPS were $0.59, compared with $1.53 in 2019. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"Throughout the first quarter, our team and guests faced unprecedented challenges arising from the spread of COVID-19. In the face of those challenges, our team showed extraordinary resilience as guests relied on Target as a trusted resource for their families. With our stores at the center of our strategy, and a significant investment in the safety of our team and guests, our operations had the agility and flexibility needed to meet the changing needs of our business," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "With the dedication of our team, the benefit of a sustainable business model and a strong balance sheet, we are confident Target will emerge from this crisis an even stronger retailer, with higher affinity and trust from our guests."

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

On March 25th, the Company withdrew its first quarter and full-year guidance given the unusually wide range of potential outcomes as a result of the highly fluid and uncertain outlook for consumer shopping patterns and government policies related to COVID-19. As a result of continued uncertainty, the Company did not provide second-quarter or updated full-year guidance.

Operating Results

The Company's total comparable sales grew 10.8 percent in the first quarter, reflecting comparable digital sales growth of 141 percent. Total revenue of $19.6 billion grew 11.3 percent compared with last year, reflecting sales growth of 11.3 percent and a 7.7 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $468 million in first quarter 2020, down 58.7 percent from $1,135 million in 2019.

First quarter operating income margin rate was 2.4 percent in 2020 compared with 6.4 percent in 2019. First quarter gross margin rate was 25.1 percent, compared with 29.6 percent in 2019. This decrease reflected the net impact of actions taken by the Company's merchandising teams, including costs and inventory impairments related to the rapid slowdown in Apparel & Accessories sales, unfavorable category mix as guests stocked up on lower-margin categories like Essentials and Food & Beverage, and higher digital and supply chain costs, driven by unusually strong digital volume as well as investments in team member wages and benefits. First quarter SG&A expense rate was 20.7 percent in 2020, compared with 20.8 percent in 2019. First quarter SG&A results reflected higher compensation costs, including investments in wages and benefits, which were more than offset by the net impact of other factors, including leverage from strong sales growth.

Interest Expense and Taxes from Continuing Operations

The Company's first quarter 2020 net interest expense was $117 million, compared with $126 million last year, reflecting lower average floating benchmark interest rates associated with the Company's debt portfolio.

First quarter 2020 effective income tax rate from continuing operations was 13.9 percent, compared with 22.4 percent last year. First quarter 2020 effective income tax rate from continuing operations reflects the impact of lower pre-tax earnings and a larger impact from discrete tax benefits compared with last year.

Shareholder Returns

The Company returned $941 million to shareholders in first quarter 2020, including:

Dividends of $332 million , compared with $330 million in first quarter 2019, reflecting a decline in share count offset by a 3.1 percent increase in the dividend per share.

, compared with in first quarter 2019, reflecting a decline in share count offset by a 3.1 percent increase in the dividend per share. Share repurchases totaling $609 million that retired 5.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $107.58 .

Early in the first quarter, the Company exhausted the remaining capacity under the $5 billion share repurchase program approved in 2016 and began repurchasing shares under the new $5 billion repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in September 2019. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had approximately $4.5 billion of remaining capacity under the 2019 repurchase program.

On March 25, 2020, the Company announced that it had suspended share repurchase activity as a result of the current environment and the Company's commitment to maintain its strong investment-grade credit ratings.

For the trailing twelve months through first quarter 2020, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 13.4 percent, compared with 14.3 percent for the twelve months through first quarter 2019. The tables of this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Webcast Details

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding the Company's future financial performance and future effects of COVID-19 on the Company's business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2020 and Item 7.01 of the Company's Form 8-K filed on May 20, 2020. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

1Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

TARGET CORPORATION





Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended





(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019

Change

Sales

$ 19,371



$ 17,401



11.3 %

Other revenue

244



226



7.7



Total revenue

19,615



17,627



11.3



Cost of sales

14,510



12,248



18.5



Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,060



3,663



10.9



Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

577



581



(0.8)



Operating income

468



1,135



(58.7)



Net interest expense

117



126



(6.8)



Net other (income) / expense

22



(12)



(283.8)



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

329



1,021



(67.8)



Provision for income taxes

45



229



(80.0)



Net earnings from continuing operations

284



792



(64.2)



Discontinued operations, net of tax

—



3







Net earnings

$ 284



$ 795



(64.3) %

Basic earnings per share













Continuing operations

$ 0.57



$ 1.54



(63.2) %

Discontinued operations

—



—







Net earnings per share

$ 0.57



$ 1.54



(63.3) %

Diluted earnings per share













Continuing operations

$ 0.56



$ 1.53



(63.3) %

Discontinued operations

—



—







Net earnings per share

$ 0.56



$ 1.53



(63.4) %

Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic

501.0



515.7



(2.8) %

Diluted

505.8



519.5



(2.6) %

Antidilutive shares

0.2



0.1







Dividends declared per share

$ 0.66



$ 0.64



3.1 %





Note: Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

February 1, 2020

May 4, 2019 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,566



$ 2,577



$ 1,173

Inventory

8,584



8,992



9,060

Other current assets

1,465



1,333



1,374

Total current assets

14,615



12,902



11,607

Property and equipment











Land

6,034



6,036



6,061

Buildings and improvements

30,756



30,603



29,573

Fixtures and equipment

5,486



6,083



5,401

Computer hardware and software

2,597



2,692



2,553

Construction-in-progress

803



533



574

Accumulated depreciation

(19,087)



(19,664)



(18,456)

Property and equipment, net

26,589



26,283



25,706

Operating lease assets

2,235



2,236



2,019

Other noncurrent assets

1,367



1,358



1,287

Total assets

$ 44,806



$ 42,779



$ 40,619

Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 9,625



$ 9,920



$ 8,360

Accrued and other current liabilities

4,619



4,406



3,823

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

168



161



1,056

Total current liabilities

14,412



14,487



13,239

Long-term debt and other borrowings

14,073



11,338



11,357

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,249



2,275



2,064

Deferred income taxes

1,122



1,122



1,034

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,781



1,724



1,808

Total noncurrent liabilities

19,225



16,459



16,263

Shareholders' investment











Common stock

42



42



43

Additional paid-in capital

6,206



6,226



5,908

Retained earnings

5,775



6,433



5,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(854)



(868)



(792)

Total shareholders' investment

11,169



11,833



11,117

Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 44,806



$ 42,779



$ 40,619





Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 499,919,691, 504,198,962 and 512,312,434 shares issued and outstanding as of May 2, 2020, February 1, 2020, and May 4, 2019, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 284



$ 795

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



3

Net earnings from continuing operations

284



792

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operations:







Depreciation and amortization

641



644

Share-based compensation expense

49



46

Deferred income taxes

(4)



59

Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

5



10

Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

408



438

Other assets

11



17

Accounts payable

(280)



(1,402)

Accrued and other liabilities

170



(281)

Cash provided by operations

1,284



323

Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(751)



(655)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

6



5

Other investments

1



1

Cash required for investing activities

(744)



(649)

Financing activities







Additions to long-term debt

2,480



994

Reductions of long-term debt

(17)



(13)

Dividends paid

(332)



(330)

Repurchase of stock

(686)



(320)

Accelerated share repurchase pending final settlement

—



(400)

Stock option exercises

4



12

Cash provided by / (required for) financing activities

1,449



(57)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,989



(383)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,577



1,556

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,566



$ 1,173



TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Gross margin rate

25.1 %

29.6 % SG&A expense rate

20.7



20.8

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) expense rate

2.9



3.3

Operating income margin rate

2.4



6.4



Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $166 million and $160 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three months ended May 2, 2020, and May 4, 2019, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Comparable sales change

10.8 %

4.8 % Drivers of change in comparable sales:







Number of transactions

(1.5)



4.3

Average transaction amount

12.5



0.5



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Contribution to Comparable Sales Change

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Stores originated channel comparable sales change

0.9 %

2.7 % Contribution from digitally originated sales to comparable sales change

9.9



2.1

Total comparable sales change

10.8 %

4.8 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Stores originated

84.7 %

92.9 % Digitally originated

15.3



7.1

Total

100 %

100 %













RedCard Penetration

Three Months Ended (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019 Target Debit Card

12.7 %

13.1 % Target Credit Cards

9.7



10.4

Total RedCard Penetration

22.4 %

23.5 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.



Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

February 1, 2020

May 4, 2019

May 2, 2020

February 1, 2020

May 4, 2019 170,000 or more sq. ft.

272



272



272



48,613



48,619



48,603

50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,505



1,505



1,501



189,226



189,227



188,918

49,999 or less sq. ft.

94



91



78



2,745



2,670



2,276

Total

1,871



1,868



1,851



240,584



240,516



239,797







(a) In thousands, reflects total square feet less office, distribution center, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations









$ 0.56











$ 1.53



(63.3) % Adjustments



























Loss on investment (a)

$ 21



$ 15



$ 0.03



$ —



$ —



$ —





Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations









$ 0.59











$ 1.53



(61.3) %



























































Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Includes an unrealized loss on our investment in Casper Sleep Inc., which is not core to our continuing operations.

Earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings from continuing operations. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

May 2, 2020

May 4, 2019

Change Net earnings from continuing operations

$ 284



$ 792



(64.2) % + Provision for income taxes

45



229



(80.0)

+ Net interest expense

117



126



(6.8)

EBIT

$ 446



$ 1,147



(61.1) % + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

641



644



(0.6)

EBITDA

$ 1,087



$ 1,791



(39.3) %





(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax return on invested capital from continuing operations (ROIC), which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital (dollars in millions)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

May 2, 2020



May 4, 2019





Operating income

$ 3,992



$ 4,204





+ Net other income / (expense)

(26)



33





EBIT

3,966



4,237





+ Operating lease interest (a)

87



84





- Income taxes (b)

855



878





Net operating profit after taxes

$ 3,198



$ 3,443



























Denominator

May 2, 2020



May 4, 2019



May 5, 2018

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 168



$ 1,056



$ 283

+ Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

14,073



11,357



11,107

+ Shareholders' investment

11,169



11,117



11,158

+ Operating lease liabilities (c)

2,448



2,231



2,157

- Cash and cash equivalents

4,566



1,173



1,060

Invested capital

$ 23,292



$ 24,588



$ 23,645

Average invested capital (d)

$ 23,940



$ 24,116









After-tax return on invested capital



13.4 %



14.3 %









(a) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (b) Calculated using the effective tax rates for continuing operations, which were 21.1 percent and 20.3 percent for the trailing twelve months ended May 2, 2020, and May 4, 2019, respectively. For the twelve months ended May 2, 2020, and May 4, 2019, includes tax effect of $837 million and $861 million, respectively, related to EBIT and $18 million and $17 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (c) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities. (d) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

