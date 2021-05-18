Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its 1st quarter earnings conference call.


WHEN:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 7:00 a.m. central time


HOW: 

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")


WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

