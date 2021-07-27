Target Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 8699659

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

