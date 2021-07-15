Target Readies for Highly Anticipated Back-to-School and College Season

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it is ready to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience for the upcoming back-to-school and college season. Following last year's demand, the retailer is offering more inventory on popular items, a superior shopping experience complete with unmatched fulfillment options, and an assortment of owned and national brands at only-at-Target prices.

"Last year, we had our biggest back-to-school and college season ever, with an increased demand across our entire assortment. We know this year will be met with great enthusiasm from our guests as they prepare for a new school year, and we're ready to meet every family's needs," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Whether returning to in-person learning, continuing to learn from home or moving into a dorm room for the first time, Target is prepared to help our guests with everything they need for the season – with the best assortment, shopping experience and value all in one convenient click or trip."

Incredible Ways To Save This Season

With deals starting under $1 and the return of guest-favorite Teacher Prep Event and tax-free weekends, guests will have access to incredible value throughout the season. Guests can learn more about their state's sales tax holiday here.

Target's Teacher Prep event is back, and in its fourth year, teachers can sign up via Target Circle to receive a one-time discount of 15% off select classroom supplies and essentials to use July 18-31. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible.

With over 80% of this year's back-to-school collection under $10, Target guests will find deals on hundreds of essentials, including up&up™ notebooks for $0.99, Cat & Jack™ graphic tees for $5 and Room Essentials™ pillows starting at $4. Additionally, college students are eligible for savings from August 15-21, with $15 off for every $50 spent on household essentials.

A Curated, Only-at-Target Assortment For All Guests

Target offers incredible design and value across all categories, serving as the one-stop shop for families to get ready for the highly anticipated school year. Guests can discover must-have fashion items, dorm décor and supplies from Target's popular owned brands, including Cat & Jack™ kids' apparel, All in Motion™ backpacks and Mondo Llama™ art and school supplies, alongside sought-after national brands like Apple, Crayola and JanSport. As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Target has expanded its adaptive assortment with offerings like Cat & Jack backpacks and girls' jumpsuits, providing guests with sensory-friendly, functional style designed with their unique needs in mind.

Inspiration, Ease and Convenience in Stores, Online

Recognizing the back-to-school and college season is a busy time for guests, Target continues to be the ultimate one-stop shopping destination. With vibrant displays and a dedicated section in its stores, along with interactive experiences online, guests can easily check everything off their lists, saving them time and money.

In addition, guests can take advantage of Target's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up , Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt , to make it easier than ever to shop for must-have back-to-school and college items, and help prepare for the season ahead.

Tools like School List Assist and College Registry offer guests an easy shopping experience by allowing them to access their classroom supplies or college registry via their phone or computer and order everything at the click of a button. Those who create a college registry receive a 15% discount via Target Circle to save on anything remaining on their registry.

Guests can begin shopping at Target stores and online now, and can find more information at Target's Back to School and Back to College sites on Target.com .

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

www.target.com

